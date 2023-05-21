Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (24-23) and Minnesota Twins (25-21) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:07 PM ET on May 21.

The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (5-1) for the Angels and Pablo Lopez (2-2) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Twins' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Twins have won in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (217 total), Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.39 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Twins Schedule