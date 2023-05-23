Alex Kirilloff -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In four games this season (26.7%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .333
.538 OBP .600
.333 SLG .333
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/4 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 8
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.32 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
