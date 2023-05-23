The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.

Correa has gotten a hit in 27 of 44 games this year (61.4%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (18.2%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this season (15 of 44), with more than one RBI seven times (15.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 44 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 25 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings