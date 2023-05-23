Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Farmer -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .299 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this season (14 of 23), with more than one hit six times (26.1%).
- Looking at the 23 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (13.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.1% of his games this season, Farmer has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (47.8%), including three multi-run games (13.0%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.269
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.231
|.538
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
