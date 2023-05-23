Trevor Larnach -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

In 56.4% of his 39 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (12.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Larnach has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (38.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (15.4%).

He has scored a run in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .212 AVG .231 .349 OBP .311 .308 SLG .404 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 20/11 K/BB 23/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 22 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings