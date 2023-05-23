How to Watch the Twins vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will look to knock off Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.
Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 64 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage.
- The Twins are 24th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 220 (4.6 per game).
- The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.170).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Sonny Gray (4-0) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gray has recorded three quality starts this season.
- Gray has put up eight starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|John Brebbia
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Alex Cobb
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
