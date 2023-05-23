Twins vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 23
A pair of the best hurlers in MLB face off when Sonny Gray (1.64 ERA) starts for the hosting Minnesota Twins (25-23) against Alex Cobb (1.94 ERA) and the San Francisco Giants (23-24), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
The probable pitchers are Gray (4-0) for the Twins and Cobb (3-1) for the Giants.
Twins vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (3-1, 1.94 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- The Twins' Gray (4-0) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.64, a 3.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155 in nine games this season.
- He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.
- In nine starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb
- Cobb (3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old has put together a 1.94 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
- Cobb is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Cobb has put up six starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
