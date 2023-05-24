Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- batting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Giants Player Props
|Twins vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Giants
|Twins vs Giants Odds
|Twins vs Giants Prediction
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .213.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (27 of 44), with multiple hits eight times (18.2%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (15.9%).
- In 12 games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.30 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.09), ninth in WHIP (.994), and 60th in K/9 (6.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.