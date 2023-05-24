Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After batting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .288 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), with at least two hits on six occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has driven in a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (11 of 24), with two or more runs three times (12.5%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.269
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.231
|.538
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.30 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Giants are sending DeSclafani (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.09), ninth in WHIP (.994), and 60th in K/9 (6.7).
