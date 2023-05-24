The Florida Panthers are on their home ice at BB&T Center to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-0. The Panthers are the favorite, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive game against the Hurricanes, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina has played 45 games this season that ended with over 5.5 goals.

The Panthers have been victorious in 13 of their 22 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (59.1%).

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with five upset wins (50.0%).

Florida is 13-9 (winning 59.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Carolina has 10 games this season playing as the underdog by -105 or longer, and is 5-5 in those contests.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+145) 3.5 (+125) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+180) - Anthony Duclair 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-154)

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-118) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.3 3.10 2.10

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-0 4-6-0 5.6 3.10 2.30

