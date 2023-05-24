Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks while hitting .237.
- In 43.5% of his 23 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Jeffers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 23 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.385
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.30 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- DeSclafani (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 25th, .994 WHIP ranks ninth, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
