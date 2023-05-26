After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer is hitting .274 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Farmer has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (24.0%).
  • Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (12.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Farmer has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 48.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.269 AVG .182
.345 OBP .231
.538 SLG .182
3 XBH 0
2 HR 0
5 RBI 1
10/1 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 11
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 25th, 1.079 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
