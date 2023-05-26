Kyle Garlick -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Garlick At The Plate

  • Garlick has two home runs and a walk while hitting .200.
  • Garlick has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 12.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Garlick has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Gausman (2-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.14), 19th in WHIP (1.079), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
