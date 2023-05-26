Kyle Garlick -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Garlick At The Plate

Garlick has two home runs and a walk while hitting .200.

Garlick has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 12.5% of his plate appearances.

Garlick has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

