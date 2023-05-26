Michael A. Taylor -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .210 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (11.9%).

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 42), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (nine of 42), with two or more RBI four times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 20 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings