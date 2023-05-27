On Saturday, Byron Buxton (hitting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 39 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .473. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 48th in slugging.
  • Buxton has had a hit in 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (23.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Buxton has driven in a run in 14 games this season (30.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 25 of 46 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .186
.311 OBP .347
.618 SLG .322
11 XBH 5
7 HR 1
16 RBI 3
19/6 K/BB 25/14
0 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 22
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 19th, 1.027 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
