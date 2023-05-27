Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Byron Buxton (hitting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 39 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .473. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Buxton has had a hit in 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (23.9%).
- He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has driven in a run in 14 games this season (30.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 25 of 46 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (59.1%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 19th, 1.027 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.