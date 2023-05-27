After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .202.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 42.5% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games this year, and 8.1% of his chances at the plate.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (11 of 40), with more than one RBI six times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 17 of 40 games (42.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .225 AVG .150 .367 OBP .277 .575 SLG .475 7 XBH 5 3 HR 4 5 RBI 10 17/8 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 20 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings