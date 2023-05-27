After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .202.
  • Gallo has picked up a hit in 42.5% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.5% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games this year, and 8.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Gallo has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (11 of 40), with more than one RBI six times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 40 games (42.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.225 AVG .150
.367 OBP .277
.575 SLG .475
7 XBH 5
3 HR 4
5 RBI 10
17/8 K/BB 15/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 20
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (5-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
