On Saturday, Ryan Jeffers (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .242.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Jeffers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .250 AVG .273 .357 OBP .385 .375 SLG .500 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 12 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings