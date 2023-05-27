Pablo Lopez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 68 total home runs.

Minnesota's .401 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.

The Twins rank 27th in the majors with a .227 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 13th in runs scored with 231 (4.5 per game).

The Twins rank 22nd in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.38 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.182).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez (2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Lopez has recorded six quality starts this year.

Lopez enters the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Pablo Lopez - 5/22/2023 Giants L 4-1 Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros - Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros - Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros - Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.