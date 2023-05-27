You can see player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Bo Bichette and others on the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays ahead of their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday at Target Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Lopez has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.90), 23rd in WHIP (1.100), and fifth in K/9 (11.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 21 6.0 5 2 2 9 3 at Dodgers May. 15 4.2 5 5 5 4 0 vs. Padres May. 10 6.1 2 1 1 8 4 at White Sox May. 4 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 6.0 8 6 6 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .231/.335/.473 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Giants May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has put up 37 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a slash line of .215/.310/.395 so far this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, eight walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 33 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .329/.369/.514 on the year.

Bichette hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .356 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 23 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .292/.359/.479 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 23 3-for-6 1 1 6 6 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.