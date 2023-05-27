The Minnesota Twins (26-25) and Toronto Blue Jays (27-25) clash on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-3) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (5-3) will take the ball for the Blue Jays.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-3, 3.90 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (5-3, 3.03 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (2-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.90 ERA this season with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 10 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Lopez has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .183 to opposing hitters.

Bassitt is aiming for his fifth straight quality start.

Bassitt will try to build upon a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).

The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

