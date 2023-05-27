The Minnesota Twins (26-25) and Toronto Blue Jays (27-25) clash on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-3) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (5-3) will take the ball for the Blue Jays.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-3, 3.90 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (5-3, 3.03 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

  • Lopez (2-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 11th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.90 ERA this season with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 10 games.
  • In 10 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
  • Lopez has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Over 10 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .183 to opposing hitters.
  • Bassitt is aiming for his fifth straight quality start.
  • Bassitt will try to build upon a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).
  • The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

