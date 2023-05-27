The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Viktor Hovland is currently in 68th place with a score of +1.

Viktor Hovland at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week

Viktor Hovland Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Hovland has shot below par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 17 rounds played.

Over his last 17 rounds, Hovland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hovland has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five events, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Hovland has qualified for the weekend 19 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 22 -7 268 1 21 5 8 $7.3M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Hovland has had an average finish of 37th in his past three appearances at this tournament.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Hovland finished 68th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

The average course Hovland has played in the past year (7,311 yards) is 102 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 98th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Hovland shot better than 85% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Hovland recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Hovland recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.8).

Hovland's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (4.5).

At that most recent competition, Hovland's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Hovland ended the PGA Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Hovland had an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

+5500

All statistics in this article reflect Hovland's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.