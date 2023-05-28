The Minnesota Lynx (0-3) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Las Vegas Aces (3-0) on Sunday, May 28 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the opening tip at 9:00 PM ET.

Minnesota lost on the road to Phoenix, 90-81, in its most recent game. Its top scorers were Aerial Powers (20 PTS, 53.3 FG%) and Diamond Miller (13 PTS, 22.2 FG%).

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - - Kayla McBride Out Personal Reasons 10.0 5.0 2.0

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN

CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Lynx Player Leaders (2022)

Jessica Shepard grabed 7.4 rebounds and racked up 3.0 assists per game last season.

Powers was good for 14.4 points per game.

Rachel Banham had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. She knocked down 1.6 shots from deep per game.

Powers collected 1.2 steals per game. Shepard averaged 0.3 blocks an outing.

Lynx vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -14.5 169.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.