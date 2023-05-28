Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .205 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (22 of 44), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in five games this year (11.4%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.255 AVG .227
.296 OBP .292
.412 SLG .386
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
7 RBI 4
18/3 K/BB 17/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 20
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.