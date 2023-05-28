Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (27-25) and the Toronto Blue Jays (27-26) at Target Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Twins securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 28.

The Blue Jays will call on Jose Berrios (4-4) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (3-1).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Twins' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (three of those contests had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Twins have won in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 5-10 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (240 total runs).

The Twins have the second-best ERA (3.45) in the majors this season.

