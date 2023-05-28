Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (27-26) clash with Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (27-25) in the series rubber match at Target Field on Sunday, May 28. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds to win. Toronto (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (4-4, 4.22 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (3-1, 2.55 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 18 (54.5%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have an 18-15 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 1-4 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Gallo 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Willi Castro 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

