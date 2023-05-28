Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bo Bichette, Byron Buxton and others in the Toronto Blue Jays-Minnesota Twins matchup at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .230/.332/.466 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Giants May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 37 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a slash line of .215/.310/.395 on the year.

Correa enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with two doubles, eight walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (4-4) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 23 7.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Yankees May. 18 6.2 6 3 3 8 1 vs. Braves May. 13 5.2 6 2 2 3 3 at Pirates May. 6 6.1 5 2 2 7 1 at Red Sox May. 1 5.1 11 5 5 4 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 76 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 13 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .335/.373/.537 slash line on the year.

Bichette has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with a double, a triple, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 27 3-for-5 1 1 4 8 0 at Twins May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 23 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 57 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.356/.472 on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 23 3-for-6 1 1 6 6 0

