Willi Castro and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .258.

In 54.8% of his 31 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 15 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

