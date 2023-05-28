Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Willi Castro and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .258.
- In 54.8% of his 31 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (4-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.22), 41st in WHIP (1.223), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
