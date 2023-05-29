The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .216.
  • Correa is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Correa has picked up a hit in 29 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (32.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (15.2%).
  • He has scored in 12 of 46 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.175 AVG .203
.277 OBP .268
.316 SLG .419
5 XBH 8
1 HR 4
6 RBI 12
16/8 K/BB 16/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 25
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.18).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 54 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • France gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put together a 3.43 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
