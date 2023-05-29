Joey Gallo and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros and J.P. France on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .198 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (18 of 42), with at least two hits five times (11.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gallo has driven home a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 18 of 42 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.225 AVG .150
.367 OBP .277
.575 SLG .475
7 XBH 5
3 HR 4
5 RBI 10
17/8 K/BB 15/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 20
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.18 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • France gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 3.43 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
