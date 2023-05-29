In the series opener on Monday, May 29, J.P. France will take the hill for the Houston Astros (31-21) as they square off against the Minnesota Twins (27-26), who will counter with Sonny Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +100. Houston is a 1.5-run favorite (at +165 odds). An 8-run total has been listed in this contest.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 22 out of the 37 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 20-14 (58.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been victorious in five, or 26.3%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+290) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

