Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Astros.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .198 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 19 of 43 games this year (44.2%), with at least two hits on five occasions (11.6%).

In 23.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has an RBI in 11 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 18 games this year (41.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .225 AVG .150 .367 OBP .277 .575 SLG .475 7 XBH 5 3 HR 4 5 RBI 10 17/8 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 21 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

