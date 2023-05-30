The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, take on Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)

  • Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Lewis picked up a base hit in nine out of 12 games last season (75.0%), with more than one hit in three of those games (25.0%).
  • Registering a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.
  • Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.
  • In three of 12 games last year (25.0%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 2
.273 AVG .429
.273 OBP .500
.424 SLG 1.143
3 XBH 3
1 HR 1
4 RBI 1
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 2
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.55, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
