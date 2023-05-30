Brandon Bielak will take the mound for the Houston Astros against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh-best in baseball with 74 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 16th in baseball with a .406 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

Minnesota has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (247 total runs).

The Twins' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Twins strike out 10.1 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead the majors.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.180).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Ryan has collected eight quality starts this season.

Ryan will try to go five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays W 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros - Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros - Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Hunter Gaddis 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill

