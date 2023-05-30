How to Watch the Twins vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Bielak will take the mound for the Houston Astros against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are seventh-best in baseball with 74 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in baseball with a .406 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
- Minnesota has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (247 total runs).
- The Twins' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.
- The Twins strike out 10.1 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead the majors.
- Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.180).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Ryan has collected eight quality starts this season.
- Ryan will try to go five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Gaddis
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
