Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Astros.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is batting .303 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this season (22.7%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .333
.538 OBP .600
.333 SLG .333
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/4 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 10
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.19 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • Brown (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.28 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.