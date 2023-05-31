Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Astros.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .303 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this season (22.7%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 10 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings