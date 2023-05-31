On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota with 40 hits and an OBP of .324, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448.
  • In 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%) Buxton has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (20.4%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 14 games this season (28.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .186
.311 OBP .347
.618 SLG .322
11 XBH 5
7 HR 1
16 RBI 3
19/6 K/BB 25/14
0 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 23
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (56.5%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.19 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 56 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Brown (5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 24th, 1.197 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 15th.
