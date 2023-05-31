The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .192 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 43.2% of his games this year (19 of 44), with multiple hits five times (11.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 44), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has an RBI in 11 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 18 games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .225 AVG .150 .367 OBP .277 .575 SLG .475 7 XBH 5 3 HR 4 5 RBI 10 17/8 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 22 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (31.8%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings