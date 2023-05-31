Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Max Kepler (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .194 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- In 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (20.7%), homering in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (12 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.179
|.327
|OBP
|.281
|.476
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.19 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 56 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Astros are sending Brown (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
