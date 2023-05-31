Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .204.
- In 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%) Taylor has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.9%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.1%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.19 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3).
