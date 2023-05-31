How to Watch the Twins vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 74 home runs.
- Fueled by 165 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 248 (4.5 per game).
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.181 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins' Louie Varland (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has four quality starts in six chances this season.
- Varland has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
