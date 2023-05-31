Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .265 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Castro will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with two homers during his last games.
  • In 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%) Castro has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
  • In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Castro has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 33 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .200
.348 OBP .259
.222 SLG .360
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
6/4 K/BB 7/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
17 GP 16
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.19 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • The Astros will send Brown (5-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 24th, 1.197 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
