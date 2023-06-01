The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.226 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .187 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Gallo has recorded a hit in 19 of 45 games this year (42.2%), including five multi-hit games (11.1%).

In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has an RBI in 11 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 18 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .225 AVG .150 .367 OBP .277 .575 SLG .475 7 XBH 5 3 HR 4 5 RBI 10 17/8 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 23 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (30.4%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

