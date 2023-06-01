Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.226 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .187 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Gallo has recorded a hit in 19 of 45 games this year (42.2%), including five multi-hit games (11.1%).
- In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has an RBI in 11 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 18 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.225
|AVG
|.150
|.367
|OBP
|.277
|.575
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (30.4%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- Bibee (1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
