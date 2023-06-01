Jorge Polanco returns to action for the Minnesota Twins against Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland GuardiansJune 1 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is batting .284 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Polanco is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Polanco has picked up a hit in 82.6% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.
  • In 17.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Polanco has driven home a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
.314 AVG .200
.314 OBP .259
.529 SLG .200
7 XBH 0
2 HR 0
9 RBI 2
14/0 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 8
13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bibee (1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.