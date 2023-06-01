Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Polanco returns to action for the Minnesota Twins against Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland GuardiansJune 1 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .284 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Polanco is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 82.6% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.
- In 17.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has driven home a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|.314
|AVG
|.200
|.314
|OBP
|.259
|.529
|SLG
|.200
|7
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|14/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee (1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.