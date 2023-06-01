As they ready for a game against the Connecticut Sun (4-1), the Minnesota Lynx (0-5) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 1 at Target Center.

In its most recent game, Minnesota fell to Dallas 94-89 on the road, with Kayla McBride (18 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 4-5 from 3PT) and Napheesa Collier (17 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%) the standout performers.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3 2.2 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSNX

Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSNX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Collier is the Lynx's top scorer (16.6 points per game) and assist person (2.4), and averages 6 rebounds.

Jessica Shepard is No. 1 on the Lynx in rebounding (9.2 per game) and assists (5), and produces 9.6 points. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tiffany Mitchell is posting 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, making 53.5% of her shots from the field.

The Lynx receive 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from McBride.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -5.5 161.5

