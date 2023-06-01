Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The point total is 218.5 in the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 63 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 218.5 points.
- Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.
- Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|63
|76.8%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|41
|50%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Nuggets' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- In home games, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.