After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Jeffers has had a hit in 13 of 28 games this year (46.4%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).

Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (six of 28), with more than one RBI three times (10.7%).

In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .250 AVG .273 .357 OBP .385 .375 SLG .500 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

