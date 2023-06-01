After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Jeffers has had a hit in 13 of 28 games this year (46.4%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
  • Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (six of 28), with more than one RBI three times (10.7%).
  • In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.250 AVG .273
.357 OBP .385
.375 SLG .500
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
