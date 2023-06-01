How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .402.
- The Twins' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in runs scored with 256 (4.6 per game).
- The Twins are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.176).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez (3-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Lopez is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the year in this game.
- Lopez will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
