Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .274 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Castro enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with two homers.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 34 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (20.6%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (38.2%), including four multi-run games (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee (1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.