Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (30-27) and Cleveland Guardians (25-31) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (3-2) for the Twins and Aaron Civale (1-1) for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

The Twins have won 23, or 67.6%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered 25 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 16-9 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 57.4% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 263 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule