Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .207 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (16.3%).
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 49), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (15 of 49), with two or more RBI seven times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 49 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Allen (2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 2.72 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
