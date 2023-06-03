On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .207 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Correa has gotten a hit in 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (16.3%).

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 49), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (15 of 49), with two or more RBI seven times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 49 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 27 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

