Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Polanco will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last outings.
- Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 84.0% of his games this season (21 of 25), with more than one hit six times (24.0%).
- He has gone deep in four games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.0% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|.314
|AVG
|.200
|.314
|OBP
|.259
|.529
|SLG
|.200
|7
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|14/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|8
|15 (88.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Allen (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.72 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
